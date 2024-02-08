Former math tutor faces court for child abuse material charges

A former Dubbo maths tutor is before the courts for the possession of child abuse material.
The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared via video link from prison at the Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, February 8.
He is yet to enter a plea for his charges which include two counts of posessing child abuse material, one count of using the internet to access child abuse material and one count of conducting an electronic service breach.
A police prosecutor told the court that a plea offer has been made but they need extra time for a case conference to consider the offer.
Magistrate Gary Wilson pushed back on the prosecution's request to adjourn the case due to the number of previous delays.
However, the prosecutor said due to the seriousness of the charges, which carry a mandatory minimum sentence, it was appropriate to carry the matter over to a later date. The request was granted.
The tutor is expected to make his plea when he next appears before the Dubbo Local Court on March 14.
He remains behind bars and has made no application for bail.
