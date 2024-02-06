Police find wanted man allegedly in possession of nine illegal guns, meth

A man wanted on an outstanding warrant has allegedly been found with unregistered and illegal guns.
About 8.40am on Tuesday, February 6 police went to a home on Wambion Street in Gilgandra to check compliance of a Firearm Prohibition Order and a Weapon Prohibition Order.
Following a search of the home police located 9 firearms, and a bag with white crystalised substance believed to be methamphetamine.
A 42-year-old man was arrested and taken to Gilgandra Police Station and charged with:
An outstanding warrant was also executed.
The man appeared at Gilgandra Local Court on Tuesday, where he was formally refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, February 7.
