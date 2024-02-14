P-plater labelled as 'entitled', 'rude' and 'disrespectful' after her arrest

A P-plater who was described by police as "rude" and "disrespectful" after being arrested for drink-driving, has lost her licence and been fined.
Daisy Robinson, 20, of Freshwater Drive Dubbo, pleaded guilty to drive with middle range PCA in Dubbo Local Court on January 31, 2024.
According to court documents, on December 15, 2023 at 10.45pm the police were conducting proactive patrols around Dubbo.
Police were travelling along Macquarie Street at 60 kilometres per hour and noticed the car behind them was travelling extremely close and not maintaining a safe distance.
The police activated their warning lights and the car behind them made a sudden turn onto Tamworth Street.
The police saw the car's headlights go out as it turned onto South Street, with the police believing Robinson turned off her headlights in an attempt to avoid an interaction with police.
Police intercepted the car and made Robinson do a random breath test - which returned a positive result.
She told officers she only had two drinks at South Dubbo Tavern and went on to explain that she was entitled to do so.
Robinson was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station for another breath test which returned a result of 0.129 grams.
Due to the mid range reading her licence was immediately suspended.
The court documents state that Robinson, who was fuelled by frustration and a "sense of entitlement" responded with "rudeness" and "utter disrespect" towards officers carrying out their duties.
Her anger intensified as she told police that her sister was a solicitor and would render any consequences towards her null and void.
She proceeded to tell officers "they are f--ked" and that her sister would be representing her to challenge the charge.
While police were carrying out the process of the suspension notice, she continued to bang on the cell door for an extended period wanting to question police as to why her custody management record stated she was "moderately defected".
Police explained that the record stated she was "moderately affected" by alcohol which Robinson disagreed with.
Robinson further asked to read the booklet that was the acknowledgement to her licence being suspended.
The police afforded her the opportunity to do this and when they asked for the book back Robinson refused, holding it out of reach behind her head until she was finally convinced after a while to return police property.
Robinson was disqualified from driving for three months, fined $250 and required to put an interlock device in her car for 12 months.
