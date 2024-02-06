Woman caught driving without a licence twice in 30 minutes

A 52-year-old has been busted driving without a licence twice in 30 minutes.
About 3:00 pm on Monday, February 5 February, officers from Walgett Highway Patrol stopped a white coloured SUV on Fox Street in Walgett.
Checks revealed that the female driver was suspended from driving since November 2023. She was issued with paperwork to attend Walgett Local Court at a later date and directed not to drive.
Thirty minutes later officers observed the same vehicle being driven on the Castlereagh Highway.
The driver allegedly told police she just wanted to go home. However, she was arrested and taken into custody at Walgett Police Station.
The 52-year-old woman is due to appear before Walgett Local Court on Tuesday, March 26.
