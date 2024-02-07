Drug affected 21-year-old caught driving around Dubbo possessing a loaded rifle

A 21-year-old who had a loaded rifle in the back seat of his car - that he was driving while drug affected - walked out of court with a hefty fine.
Benjamin Sydney Smith, of Lake Bennett Northern Territory, pleaded guilty to possess prohibited drug and not keep firearm safely, in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.
According to court documents at 1.50am on Sunday, December 21, 2023 police were returning to Dubbo Police Station on Brisbane Street when they saw a Toyota Landcruiser driven by Smith make a right turn into Justice Place, the lane way next to the police station.
Police were driving in the opposite direction and their attention was drawn to the Landcruiser that made the turn at speed and did not have headlights on.
Police followed the Landcruiser into Justice Place and found it parked in a business car park, opposite the station.
Police approached the car and noticed it was pumping the brake lights.
Police spoke to Smith through the driver's window and it was immediately apparent he was well affected by drugs other than alcohol.
His eyes were wide and hyper alert, his pupils were dilated, he was looking around constantly and was sweating profusely despite the cool temperature.
Smith admitted to using meth earlier in the night.
Police asked him to get out of his car and if there were any dangerous items in the car.
Smith said "yeah there are guns and knives in there".
Police located a clear resealable plastic bag in the top left pocket of Smith's shirt, containing 1.7 grams of clear white powder confirmed to be methylamphetamine.
In the Landcruiser behind the passenger seat, police located a loaded Marlin 363 lever action rifle.
This firearm, registered to Smith in the Northern Territory, was seized due to unsafe storage and concerns regarding Smith's drug affected state.
He was placed under arrest and cautioned.
He was taken to Dubbo Hospital where he was breath tested and submitted to a sobriety assessment, which he failed.
He was left in hospital care.
Solicitor David Hemsworth said that Smith came to Dubbo to visit family and "one thing led to another" and his "old habits" came to the forefront.
"It would be good for him to get out of town," he said.
Magistrate Garry Wilson told the court there was a good reason this offence carries a term of imprisonment.
"You had a significant firearm that was loaded ... you're just lucky you have no criminal history," he said.
Smith was placed on a nine-month community corrections order, fined $1500 and had to forfeit the firearm.
