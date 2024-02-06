Car museum, community garden among pitches for new precinct

A vintage car museum, a community garden and an inclusive church were among the pitches for a proposed community precinct.
A group of community and business leaders have come together for an ambitious project to transform an empty block of land in Dubbo into a thriving community precinct which could become a new heart for the town.
On Monday, February 5, the group held their first public meeting and invited the public to share their ideas on ways they would like to see the land used.
"We knew that there was a need, what we didn't know was quite the breadth of need and that's why it was so important to go out to the public to give people that opportunity," Natalie Bramble, one of the brains behind the precinct, said.
"We had people talking about doing a bike and car museum as a tourist attraction, we had people talking about how they need a transit lounge for community transport... there were gardens, there was an inclusive church... all sorts of stuff."
The land, at 11R Wellington Road, is owned by local businessman Steve Wilson. Transforming the 110-acre red dirt block into a community precinct was his idea.
Although green space and a community centre will definitely be included in the plans, the rest of the precinct depends on what the community needs.
"It first started once when we started searching for some space to expand our business and we came across this block of land," the Wils Training founder said.
"I thought, what a great idea to give back to the community which has supported us and our business for so long and I was wondering how I could do it.
"I've come up with some basic concepts with green spaces and things like that... but the rest is up to the community."
To help him bring the vision to life, Mr Wilson brought on board Ms Bramble, a not-for-profit expert, and a number of other keen community members and formed Eleven.R.
Plans for the precinct are still in early stages and Ms Bramble hopes community groups, charities and service providers will get on board and pitch spaces they would like to manage.
"What was really good [during the meeting] is that we had people there that were saying we do this and we want to do this," Ms Bramble said.
"One of the bottlenecks for any organisation that wants to grow is land...small not-for-profit groups can get fit out funding, they can get small building project funding, but they can't get money for land."
More than 100 people attended the first public meeting, a level of interest Ms Bramble said she has not seen before for a project in Dubbo.
"I honestly cannot think of the last time there was such a broad spectrum of community organisations coming together and in those numbers," she said.
"[Steve's] been trying to do something [on the land] since 2018,... he comes from a very genuine place and he brings his tenacity. The public meeting was just about elevating that."
For those who missed out on the first meeting or who would like to have more in-depth discussions about the precinct, Eleven.R are planning a number of community round tables.
All the information about upcoming round tables can be found on the Dubbo Community Precinct website.
