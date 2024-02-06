Pair charged with stealing guns and a Hilux in break and enter

Two men have been charged following an investigation into a break and enter at Dubbo in 2023.
About 4.10am on Sunday on April 23, 2023, a property on the Newell Highway was broken into with firearms and a Hilux utility towing a trailer holding an ATV allegedly stolen.
Following the break-in police established Strike Force Sako to investigate the incident.
A 28-year-old Tamworth man was charged in September 2023 and remains before the courts.
Following further inquiries, officers attended a home in Wongarbon about 7.20am on Monday February 5, 2024 and issued a court attendance notice to a man for receive property-theft serious indictable offence.
The 24-year-old man will appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, April 10.
About 7.55am on February 5, a 23-year-old man attended Dubbo Police Station, where he was arrested and charged with possess shortened firearm (not pistol) without authority.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, March 27.
Investigations under Strike Force Sako are ongoing.
