Meet Tania, an archaeologist of rare books and precious items

Collector Tania Keath loves the hunt.
"I always wanted to be an archaeologist, and I am an archaeologist. I'm digging up things and I'm learning every day. I learn about a book or an object," she said.
The love of antiques started when she was young. Ms Keath and her dad would go to clearing and garage sales to find precious objects.
"I love objects because they tell a story," Ms Keath said.
It's that love that lead to her opening Tillbrook and Co. Initially it was a pop-up shop in Macquarie Street. However, Ms Keath has now moved the business, which is named after her father, to Darling Street.
She describes Tillbrook and Co as "prevailing objects for your curated spaces".
The biggest seller for Ms Keath - who has a degree library and information services as well as in heritage and conservation - is rare and out-of-print books. She sells the hard-to-find editions worldwide.
However, the collector said she "just loves" all the other pieces as well.
"There's always something out there," Ms Keath said.
Antique kitchen items, sewing items and vintage buttons are all popular, as are items for the garden. Ms Keath said she could sell vintage sifters "left, front and centre".
Ms Keath scours decoration magazines and places like Pintrest to stay on top of the latest trends.
Her sister occasionally does up some of the pieces she finds, but overall it's something Ms Keath said she didn't have time for.
To find good books, she keeps an eye on op shops and Lifeline's book fair in Canberra. In September she purchased 400 books from the charity event.
While history books and vintage children's books are top of her list, Ms Keath also has quirky reads like a medical book from the 1920s on the urinary system.
She sells rare books to people across Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. However, people from other countries also approach her for unique finds.
More information on Tillbrook and Co can be found on the website.
