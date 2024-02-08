These blood sucking parasites want your body - and bed - this summer

As the weather heats up, blood sucking parasites and other creepy crawlies are on the rise.
Bed bug infestations are not to do with poor hygiene, but rather opportunistic parasites finding a host, according to Charles Piper, regional technical manager at Flick Anticimex.
"It's basically people moving. With increased travelling we've gotten more cases of bed bugs," Mr Piper told the Daily Liberal.
The parasitic insects are small and flat, and their only source of food is human blood, on which they feast while people are asleep.
Adult bed bugs are a brownish colour and about a third of the size of a fly, and their babies are white and barely visible to the human eye. Mr Piper said the insects are smart, and can play dead if they perceive danger.
Telltale signs you have bed bugs are itchy bites appearing on your skin and blood dots on your bed sheets where the bugs have "taken their blood meal". You can also see them in your sheets.
"[People] might think they've been bitten by fleas. Then they'll notice there's blood spots on their sheets, then other indications like marks on their skin ... little inflamed bites, maybe similar to a mosquito," Mr Piper said.
To combat bed bugs in motels, pest inspectors deploy large compressors to heat the air to more than 70 degrees celsius, which kills the parasites.
Other biting insects out this summer include paper wasps, which can deliver a nasty sting. Mr Piper said it's important to destroy their nest because where there is one nest, more will be built.
Venomous spiders, including red-backs, are often more visible in the hotter months, as they make webs inside to trap smaller insects that are swarming near light sources.
They sometimes build their nests in garden pots, roof voids, down lights and exhaust fans in and around the home.
"If you see a messy web and leaves caught in it, it's a high chance it's a red-back. It's a good idea to leave it alone and get it treated," Mr Piper said.
Another pest to watch out for this summer is fleas, the eggs of which hatch when the weather warms up. Fleas catch a ride with cats and dogs as they move from yard to yard, and inside the home.
Alex Garden, owner of Allo's Pest Control & Handyman, said black ants were prolific this season.
"It's the weather, moisture wise. You tend to see more of them in summer," he said.
Bed bugs are not considered a public health hazard and though they are not known to spread disease, they can cause annoyance due to itching and loss of sleep. Scratching can cause secondary skin infections.
Western NSW Local Health District had not heard any recent reports of bed bugs in the Dubbo region, but the Australian Environmental Pest Managers Association sets out guidelines for combating them.
The association recommends using a mattress protector and washing it regularly, as well as vacuuming regularly around beds and discarding the contents of the vacuum cleaner straight away.
For a suspected case of bed bugs, they recommended ensuring the pest was properly identified as a bed bug and then contacting a pest manager.
In extreme cases, bed bugs can be found in books, pictures, wall hangings, clothes and under carpets, and fumigation and heat treatment might be needed.
Bed bugs and fleas will make you itchy, but some other creepy crawlies can cause harm.
Red-back spider
The female red-back spider has a red/orange stripe on its back and the male is very small, usually with no stripe. A red-back spider bite may result in pain, redness and sweating at the bite site.
First aid treatment:
Bees, wasps and ants
A bee, wasp or ant sting can cause pain and/or swelling. Some people may have an allergic reaction to the sting, which may cause a rash, vomiting, collapse or difficulty in breathing. Seek medical attention straight away if an allergic reaction occurs.
First aid treatment:
*Source, NSW Poisons Information Centre
