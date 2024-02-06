Representative football star loses licence after caught drink- driving before Christmas

The captain of the region's representative rugby league side has had his driver's licence suspended after he was caught driving under the influence with people in his car.
Alex Ronayne, 31, of South Dubbo, pleaded guilty in Dubbo Local Court to driving with a mid range blood alcohol level, on Wednesday, January 31.
Ronayne was the captain of the Western Rams in 2023 while he was also the co-captain-coach of the Macquarie Raiders.
He's also a Group 11 premiership winner with Dubbo CYMS.
According to court documents at 12.50am on Sunday, December 17, 2023, police were conducting patrols along the Mitchell Highway when they saw a Toyota Hilux towing a trailer - carrying a four by four buggy - that had no number plates displayed.
Police followed the Hilux over the LH Ford Bridge before activating their lights and warning signs.
The car stopped and as police approached the driver's side window they saw Ronayne drink from a water bottle.
The police told Ronayne he had been stopped for not displaying number plates on his trailer.
Ronayne told the police he had "bought it from a guy a month ago".
The police asked if the trailer was registered and Ronayne said he was "pretty sure" it was but when police inspected the trailer they discovered it had no form of serial number or identification tag.
While Ronayne was speaking with police a strong scent of alcohol could be smelt seeping from his breath and his words were a little bit slurred.
When asked if he had anything to drink, Ronayne said, "yeah, I had a couple of beers an hour ago".
Ronayne told the police that he was on his way home from pigging on a property at Warren.
The police saw two other people in the back seat of the car.
Ronayne was subject to a roadside breath test which returned a positive reading, so he was placed under arrest and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
He returned another positive result of 0.090.
While speaking with police, Ronayne was of the opinion he had done nothing wrong.
Magistrate Garry Wilson said it was clear Ronayne hadn't learnt his lesson from his previous offending.
"This creates dangers not just for yourself but others on the roadway," he said.
Ronayne was disqualified from driving for six months, fined $800 and is to have an interlock device installed for 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.