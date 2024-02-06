Woman kicks police officer to try and stop him from arresting someone

A 46-year-old woman who kicked a police officer to stop him from arresting someone has walked away with a good behaviour bond.
Brigette Rose Fernando, of Aldrin Avenue Dubbo, pleaded guilty to assault police officer in execution of duty, in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, January 31.
According to court documents around midnight on Saturday, February 11, 2023 several police crews were required to attend the vicinity of the Castlereagh Hotel on the corner of Talbragar Street and Brisbane Street, Dubbo.
Police found several people fighting at the location with multiple groups witnessing the altercation.
Shortly after, a police officer arrested a man known to Fernando.
She immediately became angry with police arresting the male.
In an attempt to intervene, Fernando kicked the officer twice to the left leg immediately causing pain.
Police deployed capsicum spray towards Fernando's face before taking her to the ground in order to gain control.
She continued to resist police on the ground while handcuffs were being put on.
Fernando was taken to Dubbo Police Station.
When questioned by police, she admitted intervening in the arrest and assaulting the officer.
Fernando's solicitor Simon Populin told the court she knows what she did was wrong and that if she wasn't drinking she wouldn't have done it.
Fernando was sentenced to a six month good behaviour bond with no conviction.
