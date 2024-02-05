Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Real estate agents stepping out of their comfort zones and onto the dance floor

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated February 5 2024 - 4:23pm, first published 2:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Excitement is fizzing among the staff at SJ Shooter Real Estate after hearing they're "fairly coordinated" on the dance floor.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.