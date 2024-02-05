Real estate agents stepping out of their comfort zones and onto the dance floor

Excitement is fizzing among the staff at SJ Shooter Real Estate after hearing they're "fairly coordinated" on the dance floor.
The staff are among this year's Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer participants.
The Cancer Council NSW fundraiser pairs local stars with dance schools. Each individual or group learns a routine to be performed at the Stars of Dubbo gala night in April.
And it's all done to raise money for the Cancer Council.
SJ Shooter's Laura Shooter said the team - which has a variety of ages from 17-years-old to those in their 50s - was feeling pretty positive after their first rehearsal with Urban Edge's Kalitha Huggett on Saturday.
"It was a bit of a surprise for us to hear we're fairly coordinated. I think everyone feels a bit better equipped to dance. But none of us are terribly comfortable with the idea of dancing in front of people so the nerves are already there," she said.
The team's dance style is described as enthusiastic, unrefined and joyful.
But despite the nerves at stepping outside their comfort zones, it's a cause the team are keen to support. They're hoping to raise as much money as possible for the Cancer Council.
"Everyone either has a pretty close personal, or a distant connection to someone who's had cancer or had to go through that journey. So we wanted to be able to support an amazing organisation and their amazing work," Ms Shooter said.
"It's such a long-standing community event and it's something that we're really excited to be a part of."
This is the 10th Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer held by the Cancer Council.
"I'm really looking forward to the big night. Even the team members who aren't dancing are all really eager to support so they'll be there as well," Ms Shooter said.
The star said it was great to meet the other participants at the launch night and she thinks the event is going to be really enjoyable for all of the dancers, and everyone in the crowd.
Donations to the SJ Shooter team can be made here.
The last Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer raised $154,596 for the Cancer Council.
The money raised is used for cancer prevention, awareness, and patient support, include the Transport for Treatment program which helps cancer patients get to their appointments.
