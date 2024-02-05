Husband and wife face court after hindering police making an arrest

A husband and wife have found themselves before court after they interfered with police trying to make an arrest.
Jonathon Adam Gow, 35, and wife Natasha Gow, 38, of Murrayfield Drive Dubbo pleaded guilty to hinder or resist police officer in execution of duty and behave in offensive manner in a public place, in Dubbo Local Court on January 31, 2024.
According to court documents on Thursday, November 16, 2023 the couple and a person known to them attended Dubbo RSL club for a meal and live show.
At about 7.45pm a staff member was called to the bistro as the man known to the Gow's demanded a refund for his meal that had not arrived, and he was to attend the scheduled performance at the club.
The staff member refunded the value of the man's meal to his bank card.
At 11pm, the man was seated in the Keno area within the club and was swearing.
The staff member walked past and asked him to stop swearing.
He said, "I'll stop swearing when you give me my f--king refund".
The staff member called the club's security officer to the location. The man continued repeating that he wanted a refund.
The staff member said, "I gave you your refund mate".
The security officer repeatedly asked the man to leave the club and escorted him to the front desk area of the club where members sign in.
The man said to the staff member, "If you were a man, I would punch the f--king crap out of you".
The man turned and walked back towards the bar and gaming area, so the staff member followed him closely from behind and was telling him to leave.
The man swung around with an open hand and attempted to strike the staff member, but she ducked and narrowly avoided the hit.
Jonathon Gow attempted to remove the man from the club for a short period of time. Once outside, Gow and the man pulled their pants down and flashed their butts towards the doors of the club.
CCTV from Dubbo RSL captured the offence.
At about 11.30pm police attended the RSL Club and saw Gow and the man standing near the side entrance outside the club.
Both of them crossed the road when they saw police.
Police obtained a brief version from the staff member who was also standing outside.
Police attended a location where the man is believed to live.
The man said while police approached, "that line is my property" and when asked his name he wouldn't give it and argued.
The police attempted to place handcuffs on the man but he wrestled the entire time.
Both Jonathon and Natasha Gow, as well as two unknown people approached officers, hindering the arrest.
Natasha Gow charged towards the officer pushing him in the chest. Jonathon Gow attempted to interfere with the arrest.
Police released capsicum spray towards the Gow's while the man was taken into a caged vehicle.
The man continued to threaten officers.
Natasha Gow was placed under arrest and resisted police who were attempting to place handcuffs on her.
Once handcuffed she was led to the rear of the vehicle and questioned.
She said "sorry, it wasn't meant to go like that" and she was "sorry for standing up for her friend."
Jonathon Gow was placed under arrest with no incident.
All three were taken to Dubbo Police Station.
Magistrate Garry Wilson said this type of behaviour was "unacceptable".
Natasha Gow was convicted and fined $500 and placed on a six month conditional release order.
Jonathan Gow was fined $500.
