Daily Liberalsport
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Kelly Cup TOTW | Wheatland's heroics fail to save defending premiers

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
February 5 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Adam Stone (Newtown Tigers)

The Tigers recorded a big win over Macquarie Blue on Saturday and it was all set up but Stone.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.