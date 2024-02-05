Kelly Cup TOTW | Wheatland's heroics fail to save defending premiers

The Tigers recorded a big win over Macquarie Blue on Saturday and it was all set up but Stone.
Opening the batting, Stone combined with a man just a few spots below him on this list to punish any loose bowling.
Finishing 81 not out, Stone carried his bat and wasn't required to bowl.
A brutal innings to say the least.
Karki terrorised the CYMS White bowling attack at Lady Cutler South, making an unbeaten 103 before retiring.
His innings included 13 fours and two massive sixes which helped set up a crucial win heading into the final rounds.
Stone might have top-scored but Nawaz showed plenty of intent against Macquarie Blue.
The opening batter hit a fine 76 before he was removed after a massive 144-run opening stand with Stone.
The win for the Tigers keeps them in the hunt for fourth spot.
He spent the first half of the season in the Pinnington Cup but now Larance has started to find his feet back in third grade.
Taking on the Newtown Strikers, he first picked up impressive figures of 5/14 from five overs to help bowl out the side for 117.
When it came time to bat, he made 46 from just 35 balls in an impressive display of attacking batting.
The Macquarie young gun took the attack to Souths bowling attack on Saturday in an impressive opening stand.
Durrant made 88 from just 72 balls against Souths as the competition heavyweights Macquarie White made 9/249 from their 40 overs.
The win for Macquarie White keeps them six points clear of RSL Colts at the top of the ladder.
The Rhinos looked in a bit of trouble at one point against Rugby but Nair managed to anchor the innings nicely.
The Rhinos star hit 62 not out in his side's impressive win and showed all his smart while batting with the tail, often rotating the strike well.
If he isn't taking wickets, he is scoring runs and Richards did just that against the Newtown Rhinos.
As wickets regularly fell around him, Richards hit 76 from 71 balls in an innings which included nine fours and six before chipping in with two wickets.
At one point on Saturday, CYMS White looked down and out.
But Wheatland had other ideas.
Coming to the crease with his side needing a bit of a miracle, Wheatland hit 75 not out from 60 balls in a fine display of batting.
Unfortunately, not even his innings could help get the defending premiers over the line.
The RSL Colts vice-captain is often a big advocate of giving young players a go but on Saturday he was the star.
Luck finished the match with 5/20 from his seven overs as RSL recorded a tight win over Narromine.
Defending 161, Narromine took the match into the final over but fell four runs short in the end.
Woolnough is having a solid season with the ball and picked up 4/13 from 7.5 overs to end the match for the Tigers.
It might not have been the best day out for Souths but Klopper still impressed with the ball.
The Hornet took 4/57 from his eight overs and also picked up a run out.
