Barton, Lousick and Peters thrive against the region's best talents

Some of the region's best athletes were in action at Barden Park and Dubbo very own impressed.
The Little Athletics NSW Region 3 Track and Field Championships brought hundreds of rising stars to town on February 3 and 4 with the home club bringing home a number of medals.
Jarvis Penman dominated the distance events for the 13 boys age group winning both the 1500m and 3000m on a warm weekend.
Up-and-coming sprint star Maddox Barton won the 15 boys 100m and 200m events while Amity Penman won the 10 girls 800m.
Multi-event star Emily Lousick took out the 13 girls high jump after clearing 1.45m.
Alex McGrath was too good in the multi-class shot put with a winning distance of 6.57m.
Grace Peter started her 2024 off in fine style after winning both the discus and shot put events for her age group.
Sam Turner also had success in discus, winning the 15 boys.
Josie Wood (10 girls) and Hudson Gren (9 boys) took out the 1100m and 700m walks respectively.
Beau Wynne showed great speed and athleticism to win the 14 boys 90m hurdles while Zara Flick-Shillin won the 9 girls 70m sprint.
