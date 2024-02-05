Three local legends named among state's most inspiring women

Three local legends who have left their mark on Dubbo have been named finalists for 2024 NSW Women of the Year Awards.
Tsukasa Hiraoka, Rochelle Olsen and Izabelle Kelly are among 34 women and girls from across the state who are in the running for the awards which celebrate role models who challenge inequality, innovate and inspire.
"I'm delighted to announce we had a record 420 nominations this year, each and every one showcasing the hard work, dedication and passion of women and girls across NSW," minister for women Jodie Harrison said.
"We want to continue to empower the next generation to be limitless in delivering positive changes through fortitude in their fields of expertise.
"We can only achieve this by shining a light on the contributions and achievements of women and giving them the recognition they truly deserve."
Since 2012, the annual awards have recognised the women and girls whose determination, bravery, skill and passion have inspired their communities and others to achieve great things.
There are six award categories in the 2024 program, including the Regional Woman of the Year award which Ms Hiraoka and Ms Olsen are in the running for.
Now living in Bourke, former lawyer and youth worker Ms Hiraoka was a familiar face around Dubbo. She started hop-on hop-off bus service Wilba the Empowerbus - which now serves the Bourke community - and founded social group See You in Dubbo.
Ms Hiraoka says she started both initiatives to fill gaps she noticed after she moved to Dubbo from Sydney in 2019.
"I noticed in Dubbo there wasn't really that one simple place you could go to when you've just moved. Where you can meet new people, attend regular social events, and it's quite casual and open for everyone to join," Ms Hiraoka said.
"[Through the group] you're constantly meeting new and different people. People who have lived in Dubbo all their lives to people who arrived just yesterday, people passing through, and people with families."
Ms Olsen has also made a big mark on the community. She founded the Baby Loss Mentor and Bush Blossoms programs after the loss of her son, Edward, at just seven hours old.
Her programs - built around her own lived experience and training she received in loss mentoring - aim to support other country women who have been through pregnancy or infant loss, experiences that can be "incredibly isolating and traumatic".
"The point of it is to find the people within your community that are understanding of it and who will support you and make you feel safe and understood," Ms Olsen explained.
Ms Kelly, who is just 12 years old, is among the finalists for the Ones to Watch category, won in 2021 by Dubbo's Molly Croft.
In 2019, she convinced her primary school classmates to help make more than 100 joey pouches for animals impacted by the Warrumbungle bushfires.
She also handmade 200 cards to send to isolated elderly residents during the COVID-19 lockdown and helped her class pack and send 75 pencil cases with stationery to South Lismore Public School children impacted by the floods.
The NSW Women of the Year Awards recipients will be revealed at a ceremony on Thursday, March 7 at the International Convention Centre, Sydney.
"On behalf of NSW, I congratulate all our finalists," NSW Premier Chris Minns said.
"You are incredible individuals who have made an enormous contribution to communities in every corner of our state.
"It's particularly pleasing to see the breadth of work on display, which is representative of our wonderfully diverse and highly dedicated communities."
