Decorated magistrate returns to Dubbo for mediaeval tradition

A decorated magistrate returned to the place his career began to help keep a mediaeval tradition alive.
Justice Derek Price, chief judge of the District Court, returned to Dubbo on Monday, February 5, for a ceremony formally opening the law term for 2024.
"This formal opening demonstrates the strength of the legal profession in Dubbo and the Orana region," Justice Price said, addressing a courtroom filled with colleagues.
"Application of rule of law principles is fundamental to countries like Australia... In our ever changing world we cannot and must not take these principles for granted."
Justice Price started his law career in 1973 as a partner with Dubbo law firm Peacocke, Dickens and King. During his time in town he served as president of the Orana Regional Law Society.
Throughout his 35-year career as a judge, Justice Price has presided over the Local Court, District Court and Supreme Court and has heard a number of high-profile murder cases including the trial of Malcolm Naden.
He was appointed chief judge of the District Court in 2014, a position he is set to retire from in April.
The ceremony Justice Price was in town dates back to England in the middle ages.
Judges, whose courts were held in Westminster Hall in London, left the city and walked to Westminster Abbey for a church service and to pray for guidance at the start of the law term.
In Dubbo - the only town in NSW's central and far west which holds the event - the ceremony doesn't look much different today.
Justice Price opened the event in the courthouse with an acknowledgement of country before attendees heard from Michelle Swift, deputy senior Crown prosecutor, and Nicholas Broadbent, public defender.
The judges, dressed in full regalia, then walked from the courthouse to the Holy Trinity Anglican Church for a service conducted by reverend Andrew Thornhill.
Mr Broadbent used his time on the bench to talk about the role the legal system can play in redirecting the lives of offenders. He said calls on social media for harsher penalties ignored the structural issues that lead to offending.
"It is a view that ignores the power of diversion and creation of opportunities," he said.
He noted the opening of the Youth Koori Court and the Drug Court as positive steps for Dubbo.
"Unfortunately a residential rehab centre in the area is yet to be established... as such the true potential of the Drug Court is yet to be realised," he added.
In her address, Ms Swift spoke about the imposter syndrome women and people from minority backgrounds often experience in the legal profession. However, rather than being a burden, she said this should be seen as a positive.
She said the people who come into contact with the courts often feel "disempowered" by the system.
"Maybe we shouldn't feel comfortable, or too comfortable," she said.
"Many of us started in the law because we wanted to make things better and improve the world we live in.
"Maybe feeling like an imposter is useful so we can have the necessary humility [to achieve that]."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.