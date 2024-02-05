The story behind Dubbo's forgotten lane and its missing signpost

It's been 25 years since Ian Munro mentioned naming a "forgotten road" in Dubbo after his parents.
The road was part of the initial 1849 Dubbo village plan but for decades it remained nameless.
In 1999, Mr Munro was speaking to Dubbo mayor Gerry Peacocke about giving the street a name. It was approved by the council three years later, but it would take much longer for a sign to be erected with the name Munro Lane.
"My parents (Dulcie and Darby) moved into the weatherboard house on the corner of the lane and Carrington Avenue on my sister Helen's fourth birthday, on April 5, 1984, and lived there for more than 50 years," Mr Munro said.
"For the majority of that time the lane was simply dirt and gravel and Dad maintained it, raking out the potholes and keeping the weeds at bay. Running the entire length of his property, he considered it his lane and he worked hard to keep it neat and tidy."
When he realised the road was not named, Mr Munro thought it was fitting for his parents' work looking after it to be recognised.
"Council agreed, but unfortunately by the time approval was received from the Geographical Names Board [in 2002] my parents had passed."
Mr Munro said his parents had been the impetus for getting the lane named so when they died "he took his eye off the ball". It wasn't until he saw a recent article in the Daily Liberal about naming the River Street bridge that he remembered the little laneway.
He contacted the council.
Within the week - 25 years after he first spoke to council - a sign was erected with its official name.
The Munro family have fond memories of the lane, and their nearby house.
When Dulcie Munro died in 2001, her husband Darby sold it to his granddaughter Kelly Munro.
She married Scott Leonard and when they had their son Will, he became the fourth generation to live there.
Mr Munro said the house and that location still hold a lot of memories for the family. He said the house on the corner was the spot where they celebrated birthdays and Christmases.
"It was a clearing house for information. You'd go around and see Mum and Dad and say, 'okay, what's Colin up to? What's so-and-so up to?' They'd know everything," he said.
The neighbourhood was typical of the '50s, Mr Munro said, where "everyone knew everyone". The Hognos, Gavins, Sloanes, Adams and the Browns were among the local families.
When speaking to his brother Colin about the sign, Mr Munro said his brother could still close his eyes and name every person and every house.
"It was after the baby boom so there were a lot of kids. Everyone was your aunty, everyone was your uncle," he said.
Despite only being four when they moved in, Mrs Smith still remembers the day the family moved from Mudgee to Dubbo.
"After the war rentals were hard to get and Dad actually squatted in the house to claim it, something which was common then," she said.
"I remember the day we moved in, walking with Mum and Dad behind a horse and dray, being driven by carrier Mick Kennedy, loaded with their small amount of furniture and other meagre possessions."
