Saddling up for success: Star Club Equestrian launches in Dubbo

A new initiative is taking root in Dubbo, promising to change lives through the power of horses.
Star Club Equestrian is set to provide equestrian opportunities to people with diverse needs in Dubbo, under the dedicated guidance of founder Sharon Bassett and horse instructor Kate Edwards.
Ms Bassett, with a passion for serving individuals with various disabilities and mental health challenges, envisioned Star Club as a beacon of hope.
"Star Club provides equestrian opportunities to people with autism, intellectual disability, cognitive behavioural impairments, acquired brain injury, and mental health," she said.
With seven centres across New South Wales, the expansion to Dubbo was a natural progression driven by the community's need and support.
Ms Edwards, a seasoned horsewoman with a heart for helping others, was drawn to the idea of offering her expertise to a select group of people who she believes are deserving of such opportunities.
"It's actually something that I have, for a long time, wanted to do - to teach, offer my experience, my life experience with horses, and just wanting to help and provide an opportunity to that select group of people that I think are very worthy," she said.
The core philosophy of Star Club Equestrian revolves around providing a safe and inclusive environment where individuals can interact with horses, fostering not only riding skills but also emotional connections and communication.
Ms Edwards said the focus is on creating positive experiences rather than producing champion riders.
"To me, it's not about creating the rider that wins the most ribbons, it's more about creating a good experience," she said.
The therapeutic benefits of working with horses are well-documented, and Ms Bassett and Ms Edwards have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of these majestic animals.
"Horses are extremely perceptive to people's emotions and behaviour," Ms Edwards said.
"Their behaviour often reflects the behaviour of the human towards them, and animals aren't after any reward; they don't have any motive or need."
Ms Bassett echoes this sentiment, saying the holistic impact of horse interactions on individuals with disabilities and mental health issues can provide people with confidence.
"They're often the person that's been helped, but in a situation with a horse, they're working with the horse and helping the horse. So, it changes the dynamic a little bit," she said.
At Star Club Equestrian, personalised lessons tailored to individual needs take centre stage.
"Our lessons are always up to our coaches," Ms Bassett said.
"So, we don't have a program that they have to follow. It's very one-on-one, individualised, and goal-oriented for that rider."
The success of Star Club Equestrian hinges not only on the dedication of its instructors but also on the support of volunteers who play a crucial role in facilitating the sessions.
"We're just not for profit and run by volunteers," Ms Bassett said.
As Star Club Equestrian embarks on its journey in Dubbo, the team is filled with optimism and determination to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those they serve.
"It's not about me; it's about the client and just letting it unfold in a safe manner to their needs," Ms Edwards said.
