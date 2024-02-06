Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Saddling up for success: Star Club Equestrian launches in Dubbo

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated February 6 2024 - 3:15pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mathew Dickerson ,Sharon Bassett, Eliza Simpson on Bud and Kate Edwards. Picture by Belinda Soole
Mathew Dickerson ,Sharon Bassett, Eliza Simpson on Bud and Kate Edwards. Picture by Belinda Soole

A new initiative is taking root in Dubbo, promising to change lives through the power of horses.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.