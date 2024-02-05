Crowd comes to hear Queen classics at Dubbo theatre

Australia's longest running Queen Tribute show, Bohemian Rhapsody, came to Dubbo Regional Theatre on February 1.
It starred the internationally acclaimed Thomas Crane, who took fans through the iconic hits of Queen, bringing to life lead singer Freddie Mercury's charisma and flamboyance.
Queen, one of the most legendary rock bands of the 20th century, continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide and the tribute show has become a regular visitor to Dubbo.
In the most recent concert Crane also showcased his pianoplaying skills, just like the legend himself.
The Dubbo concert was filled with Queen's iconic hits from the '70s to the '90s, including classics like Somebody to Love, Another One Bites the Dust, Don't Stop Me Now, and, of course, Bohemian Rhapsody.
Queen's musical diversity, multi-layered arrangements, vocal harmonies, and audience participation have made them one of the most beloved bands in rock history.
The 1985 Live Aid performance was voted the best live rock performance of all time in an industry poll, solidifying Queen's status as a live music phenomenon.
