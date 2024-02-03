Examining the issues from different angles

Some weeks in the newsroom here in Dubbo we find common themes are emerging in what is making news.
You can have a number of stories touching on an issue that is affecting the local community. The effect won't always be exactly the same for everyone either.
Housing and penalties were two that stood out this week.
When it came to housing Allison Hore examined the need for more social housing in the local community, as the waiting list in Dubbo had climbed to more than 600.
We are indeed facing tough times as a community, and this story followed the opening of the first round of tender applications for the federal government's $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund and National Housing Accord.
Meanwhile, we had another housing story that looked at a different issue in Dubbo.
Tom Barber's report on the top end of the real estate market revealed the number of properties for sale in the city with an asking price of more than a million dollars.
Tom spoke with Director and Sales Agent at SJ Shooter Real Estate, Samuel Shooter, who explained why we are seeing the increase in prices and the number of high-end properties.
When it came to the issue of penalties, both parking fines for a specific issue in Dubbo, and some data on recent speeding fines in the area were both making news.
Sarah Falson's story on driver's fined when parked in their own driveway helped shed light on the little-known law that was catching out some locals. It certainly had a strong response.
Then near the end of the week, deputy editor Orlander Ruming and court reporter Ciara Bastow pulled together the numbers on how much speeding fines had cost local drivers in the second half of 2023, as well as revealing what the local magistrate had to say on the matter.
There is also another story coming with the number of motorists caught breaching seatbelt regulations to be revealed tomorrow in the Daily Liberal.
Thanks for reading and have a great week.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
