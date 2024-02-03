SafeWork investigating truck driver's death in loading bay

SafeWork NSW are investigating the death of a man in a truck loading bay in Dubbo.
On Thursday, February 1, SafeWork reports a truck driver was found unresponsive on the ground of a loading bay.
The incident is one of five workplace deaths over the course of four days across NSW.
"Five deaths in four days is a tragedy and my condolences are with families, friends and colleagues of those who have sadly lost their lives," work health and safety minister Sophie Cotsis said.
"Following a well-deserved break, employees should feel they can come back to work and be safe."
Just a day earlier, on January 31, a 51-year-old man died after he was thrown out of a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle that he lost control of while on a cotton farm in Narromine.
Further afield, SafeWork is also investigating a fatal motorbike incident on a property 120 kilometres east of Tibooburra on February 1.
Other workplace fatalities which took place in the four-day period include the death of a 77-year-old man who was struck by a forklift while visiting a factory in Griffith and the death of a 28-year-old man after being electrocuted while repairing air conditioners in Engadine.
Ms Costis said it is the responsibility of business owners to make sure employees in high risk environments are properly trained on how to do their jobs safely.
"Business owners must ensure their employees are always practicing safe work practices," she said.
"As we head into February, these deaths serve as a tragic reminder to make sure workplaces are up to date with safety equipment and compliance."
Asked about the fatality in Dubbo, a spokesperson said no further information is available at this time as inquiries are ongoing.
Workers who have concerns about workplace health and safety can anonymously contact SafeWork on 13 10 50 or through the 'Speak Up Save Lives' app.
