Meet Dubbo's new junior doctors, ready to learn from some of our best

A new cohort of doctors will spend the year gaining value experience from Dubbo's health professionals with the hope they'll remain here long term.
There are 34 new junior doctors who are working across Dubbo, Bathurst and Orange.
Having graduated from medical school, the interns are required to undertake a supervised year of practice before becoming independent practitioners.
Western NSW Local Health District chief medical officer Mark Arnold said the junior doctors would play a "vital role in keeping our communities safe and healthy".
He said the health district was committed to giving the junior doctors the best experience possible in the hope they chose to remain in Western NSW long term.
"We're thrilled these young doctors have made the decision to begin their careers in our district, where they will have the chance to learn from our dedicated, experienced clinicians," Professor Arnold said.
"The breadth of experience they will gain in regional hospitals and health facilities will be invaluable as they embark on what I'm sure will be long, successful careers in medicine."
Professor Arnold said he would be meeting with all of the interns in the coming weeks and months.
The doctors are part of a training program with networked hospitals throughout the state, which provides both formal and on-the-job training.
They receive two-year contracts to rotate between metropolitan, regional and rural hospitals to ensure diversity of experience.
They also rotate between specialties to become skilled in the clinical care of patients in various settings, and the care of people undergoing procedures such as surgery.
