Four times the Aussie average: Residents urged to save water

Narromine residents are being called to conserve water after reports use has risen to unsustainable levels.
According to the Narromine Shire Council, residents are using 800 litres per person per day, four times the Australian average.
"As the temperature soars and rain remains scarce, we typically witness a surge in water consumption," Melanie Slimming, director of infrastructure and engineering services at Narromine Shire Council, said.
Ms Slimming said the daily water usage across the Narromine Shire Council area is about five million litres of water a day, which surpasses sustainable levels.
With the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting another hot and dry weekend across the central west, the council is calling on residents to reduce their water usage.
"Narromine Shire residents have a commendable track record of reducing water consumption when needed," Ms Slimming said.
"We encourage everyone to uphold this tradition, ensuring our water treatment infrastructure can consistently provide safe water for the entire Narromine Shire Local Government Area."
Simple measures at home, such as shorter showers, turning off taps when not in use, running full loads of laundry and watering gardens and lawns in the late evening can significantly impact overall water usage.
"The council appreciates the community's cooperation in this crucial effort to preserve our precious water resources," Ms Slimming said.
