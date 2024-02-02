Four times the Aussie average: Residents urged to save water

To avoid wasting drinking water from a running tap, collect it in a bottle or jug and store it in the fridge until it is cool enough to drink.

Garbage-disposal units use about 6 litres of water per day. Put suitable food scraps into a composter or worm farm rather than down the kitchen sink.

When you clean your fish tank, use the 'old' nitrogen and phosphorous-rich water on your plants. Dishwasher Tips.

Look for dishwashers that have a National Water Conservation or WELS Label. The best water rating achieved by dishwashers is 5 star.

Only use the dishwasher when you have a full load.

Use the rinse-hold setting on the dishwasher, if it has one, rather than rinsing dishes under the tap.

Catch running water whilst waiting for it to warm up. Use it to water plants, rinse dishes or wash fruit and vegetables.