More than $20,000 cash seized by police just outside of Dubbo

Traffic and Highway Patrol have charged a man after locating $22,000 cash during a vehicle in the state's central west.
About 2:30pm on February 1, police were patrolling the Newell Highway, Brocklehurst, about 7km north of Dubbo, where they stopped a Volkswagon van.
Police spoke with the drive and sole occupant of the vehicle - a 29-year-old man- before searching the vehicle.
The QLD man was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with recklessly deal with proceeds of crime, and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.
The man was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court of February 2.
Inquiries are continuing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.