Talking about depression helped turn this livestock vet nurse's life around

Have you ever had a conversation about suicide?
Talking about the 'black dog' - depression and suicide - could help prevent it.
This is according to the organisers of the Black Dog Ride, a motorbike ride and awareness-raising campaign in Dubbo.
Local coordinator, Wayne Amor, said more than 3,000 lives were lost to suicide in Australia every year, and one in five Aussies would be affected my mental illness every year, with three million living with depression or anxiety.
"The tragic loss of loved ones to suicide is what drives Black Dog Ride to build a community culture of awareness, inclusion and acceptance, and we'd love for more people from the local community to get behind that in 2024," Mr Amor said.
The Black Dog Ride is an Australia-wide event and registrations are now open for the Dubbo contingent. Ride participants will leave from Memorial Park on Talbragar Street, Dubbo and ride along local roads, finishing with auctions and fundraising.
Called the 'One Dayer', the ride will aim to encourage more community members to start conversations about depression and suicide prevention.
They hope to break down the barrier of silence and encourage friends, family and colleagues to seek help to manage mental illness so they can lead a meaningful, fulfilling life.
One Dubbo resident who knows all too well what it's like to live with depression is Linda McCarthy.
The livestock vet nurse said talking to people, particularly while attending the Black Dog Ride, had helped her move on with her life.
"I have seen first hand the positive difference which the Black Dog Ride makes to many people throughout different communities. I was also diagnosed with depression and using the Black Dog Ride has played a vital part into the person I have become today," Ms McCarthy told the Daily Liberal.
Ms McCarthy grew up riding motorbikes and droving livestock and didn't know how to read or write properly until her daughter finished primary school.
"Not knowing how to read or write properly was something that I hid extremely well, even in the jobs I had after school. I followed along with my daughter's school work from the kindergarten. As my daughter Jessica learnt to read and write correctly I asked her teachers to check what I had practised. Now that I can read and write correctly I haven't stopped since and I love it," she said.
"During COVID I studied and became a governess and have been teaching high school in different parts of Australia for the past three years, both in practical lessons and over the internet.
"Having conversations with people is where I found strengths which I didn't know I had and through encouragement started a family business which I am so, so proud of today."
