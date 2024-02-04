'Fatal consequences': The number of people caught driving without a seatbelt

Not wearing a seatbelt, even when driving at a low speed, can have fatal consequences.
That's the message from Western Plains Traffic and Highway Patrol Command Inspector Jason Bush.
Across six months, almost 100 people were caught without a seatbelt in Orana Mid-Western Police District.
There were 97 people fined by police between July and December 2023.
The worst month was in November when there were 26 fines issued, followed by 24 in December.
"The number of drivers and occupants in motor vehicles not wearing seatbelts remains a concern for police in the Orana Mid-Western Police District. People choosing not to restrain themselves properly is a great concern, additionally drivers allowing children not to be properly restrained is even a greater concern," Inspector Bush said.
"The consequences of not wearing seatbelts or wearing a poorly fitted seatbelt, even at low speed, can have fatal consequences in a road crash."
Across the 2022/23 financial year there were 260 police-issued fines for drivers in the Orana Mid-Western Police District who weren't wearing a seatbelt.
There are only two reasons drivers with a full license are exempt from wearing a seatbelt: they are reversing or they are driving a garbage or delivery vehicle travelling below 25 kilometres per hour and they need to get out regularly.
To be fitted correctly, seatbelts should be low, flat and firm. Low, meaning it should be placed on your hips to fully secure your body weight; Flat, so there are no twists or folds; and firm, meaning there should be no slack.
"Traffic and Highway Patrol will continue to impose laws against drivers and occupants who fail to wear a seatbelt, and drivers that allow passengers not to wear seatbelts and this includes not wearing restraints correctly," Inspector Bush said.
Drivers caught without their seatbelt can be fined $352 and issued three demerit points.
The same penalty applies for a passenger who is not properly restrained.
