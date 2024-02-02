Young guns planning on representing their home town proudly at regional meet

Running at your home track is always an advantage when it comes to Athletics and it's something more than 70 Dubbo kids will do this weekend.
Barden Park will host the Little Athletics Region 3 Track and Field Championships on February 3 and 4 as the region's best junior sports stars come to town.
While there will be several strong contenders coming from different areas, two of Dubbo's very own are keen for success.
Brothers Zander and Maddox Barton are just two of Dubbo Athletics' 74 entrants for the event, and the two track stars are keen to make the most of their home conditions.
"I'm a little nervous but excited," he said.
The older of the two brothers, Zander will be kept busy across the two days with entries in the 100m, 200m, 300m hurdles, 400m as well as boys 17 triple jump.
While he may have a busy schedule, the eldest Barton said it's all going to be worth it.
"It's going to be a good experience, this will be my last year of Little Athletics," he said.
Meanwhile, Maddox will run in the 100m and 200m for the boys 15 events.
There will be no shortage of competition for the pair as well but Maddox said he is also keen to spend some time around the carnival.
"I've got a few mates joining be so it will be nice to run with them," he said.
As for his goals for the weekend, Maddox kept things pretty simple.
"I just want to try and get a few PBs (personal best) as well as catch up with mates," he said.
Youngest brother Jett will also be in action in the 80m, 100m, 200m and 200m hurdles for the boys 13.
Elsewhere, talented rising stars Max McAneney and Emily Lousick will also be in action across the weekend.
Athletes will come to Dubbo from across the region with some coming from as far as places such as Glenbrook, Cobar, Springwood and Katoomba.
It is expected both days will exceed 38 degrees.
All of the action on track will begin at 8am on Saturday with the Girls 11 1500m run.
