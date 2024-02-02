How this small band of volunteers helped revive a town's cricket club

As David Warner walked off a Test cricket field for the first time, he stopped for a moment and handed over his helmet and gloves to a 12-year-old boy in the crowd.
Greg Kerr, the president of Narromine Cricket Club, was on the other side of the Sydney Cricket Ground at that time last month but was all smiles as he said how lucky that young fan was.
Enjoying special moments for young cricketers is something Kerr has become accustomed in recent years.
The Narromine Cricket Club president was at day four of the Pink Test at Sydney alongside NCC treasurer Kate Elder and a number of other volunteers from around the state.
The Narromine pair were there after winning last season's Cricket NSW's Community Club of the Year award.
Just three years ago the Narromine didn't have a junior cricket club.
Players were forced to travel to Dubbo but Kerr, Elder and another parent, Holly Cusack, came together to change that and revivie their hometown club.
"We live in Narromine, why do our children have to go to Dubbo just to play cricket?" Elder said.
In the time since, Narromine has more than 100 participants across the junior and senior ranks.
Players from nearby Wellington and Gilgandra have also joined the Narromine club while there's been plenty of support from the Dubbo District Junior Cricket Association and Cricket NSW's manager for Far West, Matt Ellis.
The growth hasn't been without its challenges.
While the numbers of younger players - in the Cricket Blast programs - are growing, older kids often start moving away from Narromine for boarding school while others often prioritise education over sport.
But Kerr, Elder and the committee are committed to creating a pathway from Cricket Blast through to the senior ranks.
There's currently six committee members and the hope is what they're doing now will help numbers continue to grow.
Prices are kept low and equipment is provided if needed. First-timers are paid attention to and girls are encouraged to get involved. The Dubbo junior association provides support and Narromine teams are often allowed to play even if they're short on numbers while, sometimes, a slightly younger or older player is given a spot to ensure a team can take to the field.
There have been plenty of highlights along the way.
A group of Sydney Thunder players, including the popular Jason Sangha, travelled to Narromine during the pre-season Cricket NSW Country Blitz.
The players handed over the community award plaque and Elder took children out of school for a few hours for the occasion.
"They're the first children who started playing at the club. They're the ones who deserve this win the most," she said.
"Having BBL cricketers visit the children makes a big difference and inspires them to play and love the game."
The club has earned plenty of praise from Cricket NSW along the way and been used as an example of what can be possible in region areas.
"Narromine Cricket Club is a wonderful example of how hard work goes a long way, and how, even in a small town, the cricket club has provided an environment for the local community to connect and participate in our great game," Martin Gleeson, Cricket NSW's general manager of Community Cricket said.
"The club is such an important part of their local community and their growth over the past three years is testament to the vision and work of Greg and Kate.
"They are living Cricket NSW's vision to inspire everyone to play and love cricket and they are great role models for volunteers across NSW who do such great work in providing opportunities for boys and girls to be involved in the game."
