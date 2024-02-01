Occupants unharmed after teens allegedly break in to steal paint

Two teenagers have been charged after allegedly forcing entry into a home and stealing multiple bottles of paint.
About 5am on Tuesday, October 31 2023, entry was forced into a home on Anson Street, Bourke, where multiple bottles of paint were stolen.
The occupants were home at the time but were not injured.
About 10.20am on Wednesday, January 31, police went to a home in Bourke and arrested a 15-year-old boy. About 4.30pm they executed a search warrant at another home in Bourke and arrested a 16-year-old boy.
The pair were taken to Bourke Police Station.
The 15-year-old boy was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, and possess housebreaking implements.
The other boy was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, and face blackened/disguised with intent commit indictable offence.
He was given conditional bail to appear at a children's court on Tuesday, February 5.
The 15-year-old boy was refused bail to appear at a children's court on Thursday, February 1.
Inquiries are continuing.
