Truckie punches driver at petrol station after wanting to give him a 'piece of his mind'

A truck driver who wanted to give someone a "piece of his mind" admits he should've "walked away" from a fight about dangerous driving.
Craig Ross, 49, of Culgoa Crescent, Dubbo, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Wednesday, January 31 in Dubbo Local Court.
According to court documents on Tuesday, July 25 2023, Ross and the victim were both travelling in separate trucks along the Sturt Highway.
Both the victim and Ross failed to give way to each other, which resulted in an argument between both parties over radio.
Around 4pm the same day, Ross parked his truck at Shell Service Station in Buronga.
Ross noticed the victim was seated in his parked truck, before approaching him.
Ross became argumentative towards the victim about the previous driving incident.
The victim then got out of his truck to speak with Ross at ground level, but as the victim turned to face Ross, he was immediately punched in the face.
The victim stumbled into his truck and had to brace himself from falling.
Ross stood in front of the victim preventing him from moving from where he stood.
The victim moved to his right which was mirrored by the accused.
The victim pushed Ross in the chest for self defence, so Ross punched the victim in the head again, resulting in the victim falling to the ground.
Ross then walked away.
The punches left a small cut above the victim's right eye, a small graze on the left jaw and swelling and pain in the victim's left cheek and jaw.
The incident was captured on CCTV footage at the petrol station.
On Friday, December 1 2023 at 8.30pm police attended Ross' home and spoke with him about the incident.
Ross confirmed that a driving incident happened around an hour from Shell, which resulted in him "having a go at him over the radio".
He also said that the victim at Shell "had a good go at him" before exiting his vehicle.
Ross said the victim "pushed me and I pushed him back".
Ross told the police, "it was definitely me, but I don't know what he was talking about, there were a lot of arguments".
He denied punching the victim at any time.
Ross, who was self-represented, told the court he apologises for his action and as a truck driver of 30 years he doesn't take what he did lightly.
"The driver overtook when it was unsafe forcing me to veer off the road ... when I saw the driver I wanted to give him a piece of my mind and he shoved me but it should not have happened, I should've just walked away," he said.
"I am embarrassed by my actions and it won't happen again."
Magistrate Garry Wilson said this was "serious offending" that could've resulted in something "catastrophic", especially when someone hits their head when dropped.
"I hope this has been a good lesson and next time you walk away," he said.
Ross was placed on a 12 month conditional release order without conviction.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.