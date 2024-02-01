Warren farewells much-loved councillor, family man Ron Higgins

The Warren community gathered at Warren Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 31, to celebrate the life of Ronald (Ron) Higgins, who died peacefully on Tuesday, January 16.
Ron is survived by his wife Helen, three children - Chris and his wife Jessica, Anthony and his wife Natasha, and Rebecca and her husband Cameron - and 10 grandchildren.
Ron died aged 74 after an undetected skin cancer spread rapidly.
Eldest son Chris said his father would be remembered as a family-orientated man had a soft spot for his grandchildren.
"His whole focus was around family ... He had 10 grandchildren who he spoiled rotten," Chris told the Daily Liberal.
Ron particularly liked to take his grandchildren to the movies - but he often fell asleep when the film started.
Ron had a wonderful sense of humour and particularly loved practical jokes. Christmases would inevitably descend into water fights, and there was one infamous Christmas when the fire extinguisher made an appearance.
"When we were little, Dad always made a point to make sure that we could go on a couple of weeks holiday at the beach or snow, somewhere that wasn't flat and dry like Warren is," Chris said.
Ron knew the importance of "memory making" and he and Helen visited Chris and his then-girlfriend and now wife, Jessica, who lived overseas, and they drove around Europe together in a camper-van.
"His world focus was around that really traditional, providing for the family and making sure nobody missed out on anything," Chris said.
Ron started his career on a cotton farm then changed track to being an apprentice plumber in his mid-forties. He worked for the Warren Shire Council as a plumber during the day, then worked in his own plumbing business at night so his wife Helen could look after the children.
Ron was well-known around town for being a teetotaller. Instead of giving him a case of beer as a thankyou for a job well done, community members would give him slabs of Coca-Cola.
Ron's son Anthony took on his father's plumbing business, Higgins Plumbing, and a retired Ron still used to go to work most days with Anthony, just to have a cup of tea with the clients and continue to be involved.
"He couldn't give it away. He needed to do something," Chris said.
Ron took in an orphan emu chick named Chook who he used to treat like one of the grandchildren. Chook is now living with Ron's second son, Anthony, and his family.
Ron was a councillor at Warren Shire Council. Mayor of Warren Shire, Clr Milton Quigley, extended his condolences to Ron's family and said he would be widely missed.
He thanked Clr Higgins for his "invaluable contribution" to the Shire.
"Ron was a reliable and popular member of our Council and our community. His working career with Warren Shire Council began in 1987 as a mature age plumbing apprentice. He went on to complete twenty-five years of service with Council in the Water and Sewerage Section before retiring in 2013," Clr Quigley said.
"Ron was elected as a Warren Shire Councillor in 2016. He served on a number of Council Committees including the Ewenmar Waste Depot Committee, the Plant Committee, the Roads Committee and the Showground/Racecourse Committee. Ron was the current Chair of the Water and Sewerage Committee. His knowledge and work in this area has been widely appreciated and respected."
