Family reunion provides extra motivation for Staggs during NRL's American adventure

The chance to create history and be part of the first NRL matches in the United States is something special for all involved, but particularly for Brisbane star Kotoni Staggs.
It will be about much more for the Wellington Cowboys junior as he will meet some family members for the first time.
Staggs' father, also Kotoni, is based in San Francisco and the two only met for the first time in 2019. That came after the younger Kotoni represented Tonga, the country of his father's birth, in their famous win over Australia.
Staggs described that moment as "like a missing puzzle that's come back together" and another piece will be added in the coming weeks.
The Broncos will meet the Roosters in the round one clash at Las Vegas and Staggs will have a number of special guests in the crowd.
As well as his father, siblings Staggs has never met are also set to be in attendance.
"I've been speaking to my old man, he's in San Francisco and he'll fly across and bring my family over to watch me as well," the Indigenous All Star told NRL.com.
"He's never watched me live; he usually gets the replays in the next day after the game's over here.
"It will be my first time meeting my brother and sister over there as well ... and it's going to be great to meet them and also all my dad's family over there."
Family has been a huge part of Staggs' NRL journey.
He has a goanna tattoo on his arm which represents the Wiradjuri side of his family while there is also his other family totem, the ringtail possum.
The former Group 11 under 18s premiership winner also spoke heavily about his mother following his first call-up to the Australian Kangaroos squad last year.
"I wanted to represent Tonga because of my old man, to pay respects on his behalf and get to know my other side of the culture," Staggs said at the time.
"I had to make the big decision on who I was going to play for. It wasn't easy.
"But at the end of the day I'm here now representing my mum's side and the country I was born in."
While there will be plenty of emotion around the Las Vegas occasion for Staggs, he's also focused on helping Brisbane start their season with a win.
Brisbane was beaten in last year's grand final by the Penrith Panthers but Staggs said his side have started pre-season with great intensity rather than dwelling on that result.
"I am looking forward to it, it's going to be a great trip (but) also, we're going over to do a job as well," Staggs said, before speaking about the grand final.
"It hurt a lot and obviously, that was my dream to play for Broncos and to win a grand final with them. I don't think it's over yet.
"But it hurt a lot and it's good that we've watched it, we've watched the game over now and we've put it to bed, and I don't want to look back and I just keep on going forward."
