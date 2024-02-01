Daily Liberalsport
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'I just go with it': Dual-code star named to skipper Western Rams on debut

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
February 2 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Most kids will spend their school holidays playing video games or working part-time jobs but not Cooper Townsend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
'Bucket list' goal achieved: Hancock to coach Western Rams senior men
Kurt Hancock will coach the senior Western Rams men's team for the first time. Picture by James Arrow.
Hancock has previously coached the 16s and 18s Rams squads.
Alexander Grant
No comments

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.