'I just go with it': Dual-code star named to skipper Western Rams on debut

Most kids will spend their school holidays playing video games or working part-time jobs but not Cooper Townsend.
The dual-code athlete has been kept busy over the summer with Western commitments in two sports, travelling all over the state to play and train.
Juggling one sport at the representative level can be tough enough for some people but the talented cricketer and rugby league gun says he keeps things as simple as possible.
"I don't know (how I do it), I just go with it one week at a time and I just train for that," he said.
"My mindset is all about that, before the Bradman Cup I was just training for cricket the week before it.
"When touch carnival is on I just get down there as much as I can and play twice a week plus the rep training.
"With Rams stuff, I just try to keep as fit as possible and usually have a runaround, it's tough."
From starring with the bat for Western Zone at the Bradman Cup in early January to captaining the Rams under 16s on Sunday, Townsend has added another string to his bow.
Traditionally, most players who can't make multiple training sessions for the Western Rams get a line put through their name.
Townsend is an exception.
After missing several sessions with representative cricket matches, the St John's Junior Rugby League gun thought he might struggle to make Tony Woolnough's side, let alone be captain.
"It was a bit of a surprise because I didn't go to many training sessions because of other commitments," he said.
"When he (Woolnough) gave me the call on Monday straight after touch footy, I was just like 'me?'.
"I was pretty thrilled that he called me and we had a good conversation about it, I'm happy to be the skipper."
Woolnough has returned to the Western coaching ranks in 2024, replacing Kurt Hancock who has gone on to take the opens job.
With limited time to get to know his new coach, the Rams lock said he has quickly learned how high the standards are.
"He's a good coach, he can take a joke but when you are training it's full-on serious," he said.
"After training you can have a bit of a joke, training sessions with him are pretty intense."
Western will open their Andrew Johns Cup campaign on February 4 against the McArthur Wests Tigers at Camden's Kirkham Oval.
Having played a pair of trial games in the lead-up to the first match, Townsend believes the group are in a good spot.
"I'm feeling pretty keen, our preparation has been pretty good," he said.
"The Burrendong (Dam) camp was good last weekend, we did a bit of bonding and then spent two full days training and learning all the plays."
Western's Laurie Daley Cup (under 18s) side will play immediately after the under 16s match at Camden, taking on their Tigers' older side.
Sunday's action will begin at 10am with the under 16s.
