Locally-owned business snapped up Sydney-based firm

A locally-run business will soon come under new ownership after agreeing to be acquired by a Sydney-based firm.
Orana Strata Services, owned and operated by Dubbo local Debbie Harry, will soon come under the ownership of the central west branch of Absolute Strata Management.
"Our team has got regional roots, we're regional girls and we're excited to be taking care of another regional community," Ashleigh Smith, strata manager at Absolute Strata Management, said.
The merger will impact dozens of people across Dubbo and the region who own properties in buildings and estates which were managed by Orana Strata Services.
But, Absolute Strata assures owners there will be "very little change" with the office remaining in its Talbragar Street location and Ms Harry staying on as a core part of the team.
"She's still part of the team, we're just going to give her extra support... She's already got a great level of service," Ms Smith said.
"Bringing us on board is really just to elevate it to the next level for the community and make sure everyone's getting their money's worth... but also adding to the value of their asset, there's a lot of growth in the region and we just want to really support that."
Absolute Strata Management is based in Kogarah in Sydney's eastern suburbs and opened its Orange office in late 2017. After the merger, the company will be responsible for around 100 schemes across the central west.
The company prides itself on its independence, with no affiliations to real estate agencies, property developers or tradesmen.
Ms Smith said key to the work they do is building a relationship with their clients.
"We can't do our job properly if we don't know what's going on, but I understand that a lot of people are intimidated just due to the lack of knowledge and misinformation and quite often owners put it in the too hard basket," she said.
"Whereas we really like to have an open sort of dialogue with our clients to really work together because it's not our home, it's their home and we're just there to facilitate the service for them.
"We really want people to be happy where they're living and enjoy community living."
She said with 23 years of experience under their belt, the Absolute Strata Management team will be able to better handle the growing workload that will come with an increase in apartment and townhouse developments in Dubbo.
"Being a one man band is absolutely great when you have personalised service... but sometimes it does mean that the volume of work gets overwhelming and then the client suffers," Ms Smith said.
"Because we do have quite a good team that's got a varying range of skill sets where we've got different departments that handle different sections.
"That means that the strata managers themselves can focus on the client... which is often where some of the smaller companies fall short and that's just purely due to the workload."
The increased demand will also see an increase in "healthy competition" between providers, she said.
"I think that that only benefits property owners... owners shouldn't settle for poor service," Ms Smith said.
