'Significant issue' that's cost local drivers more than $400k in six months

"Every kilometre over is causing significant danger."
That's the message from Magistrate Aaron Tang, fed up with the countless court cases he's seen involving speeding.
Almost half a million dollars - $424,172 to be exact - in six months has been collected in speeding fines from Orana drivers.
The speeding data from Orana Mid-Western Police District - which includes Dubbo - shows 1097 people were caught in our region between July and December 2023.
Another 72 people have been busted in Dubbo by mobile speed cameras. Those drivers have paid out $14,291.
In July alone there were 24 people caught.
The worst month for Orana drivers was in September when 231 people were caught over the limit by police. It was followed by December with 225.
"Speeding is a significant issue in our region," Magistrate Tang said.
"We have far too many people dying on the road from speeding. At least half of the deaths on our roads occur because of speeding."
There were 39 people who died on roads in the Central West and Orana regions in 2023, according to Transport for NSW data. It was 10 more than in 2022.
It's not only the drivers going significantly above the speed limit that are of concern.
"Something we call casual speeding, where people drive just a few kilometres over the speed limit is a big problem and something that needs more public awareness," Magistrate Tang said.
"It's casual because people think going a little bit over the speed limit isn't a problem but every kilometre over is causing significant danger.
"This is a significant problem because it happens more often on the roads. People need to take greater care on our roads and focus on doing the intended speed limit."
Across NSW, there were 83,663 police-issued speeding fines during the last six months of 2023.
They resulted in $32.9 million paid in speeding fines.
