Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Emergency

'Significant issue' that's cost local drivers more than $400k in six months

Orlander Ruming
Ciara Bastow
By Orlander Ruming, and Ciara Bastow
February 2 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Every kilometre over is causing significant danger."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.