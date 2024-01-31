Meth user with 'very bad driving record' admitted to drug use

A central west man who tested positive to driving with methamphetamine in his system told police he "had a couple of points last night".
Lucas Lamerton, of west Orange, submitted a written plea of guilty when he was sentenced on Thursday, January 18.
According to documents submitted to the court, the 39-year-old was driving on Lilac Avenue in Orange about 4pm on July 24, 2023 when he was stopped for random breath and drug testing.
He returned a positive test to methamphetamine and was arrested for a secondary test and was taken to Orange Police Station.
In relation to taking drugs, Lamerton told the police: "I smoked some cones this morning and had a couple of points last night."
The presence of the drug was confirmed on analysis.
Magistrate David Day accepted the written plea and sentenced Lamerton in his absence.
He said it was surprising Lamerton didn't test positive to cannabis given his statement to the police about smoking cones.
"His driving record is not good," Mr Day said.
"He does not get any leniency."
Mr Day fined Lamerton $330 and disqualified his driver's licence for three months.
