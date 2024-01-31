How are we one month into the year? A look back at the hot start to 2024

Dubbo has recorded a hot start to the new year and the warm weather looks to be sticking around as February arrives.
The end of the first month of 2024 has snuck up on many people who have only recently returned to work, most of whom got the chance to enjoy a warm January.
As per Weatherzone, the hottest day recorded for the opening month of the year was 38.8 degrees which came on January 25.
Temperatures at night didn't drop too low either with 11.4 degrees being the lowest recorded this year.
While January may not have been as hot as December, this summer has already been warmer than 2022/23.
With the sun shining across the region, 106.2mm of rain fell across nine days in January, almost double the total on the same day in 2023.
January was Dubbo's wettest month over the past 12 also, with November and December narrowly behind.
Looking ahead, temperatures do not look to be dropping too much in February.
Weatherzone is predicting temperatures in the high 30s for most of the first week of the month while February 4 could have a high of 41 degrees.
Showers are predicted for February 5 and 6 as well.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.