Group of youths charged after breaking into house, stealing cars

Three young people have been charged after allegedly breaking into a house and then stealing two cars.
About midnight on Saturday, January 27, a group of youths allegedly entered a home on Page Avenue in Dubbo and stole the keys to a Hyundai IX35 and a Kia Seltos.
About 7am on Saturday the Hyundai was located abandoned on the corner of Douglas and Wellington Street at Geurie. It was seized for forensic examination.
The Kia was located about 4.30am on Tuesday, January 30 on fire in a park on the Newell Highway.
Following inquiries, about 1pm on Tuesday, officers attended a home in Dubbo and arrested a 13-year-old boy.
Police attended the same home about 10pm that evening and arrested an 11-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man.
The trio were taken to Dubbo Police Station.
All three were charged in relation to the incident and the 11 and 18-year-olds charged with breach of bail.
The two boys were refused bail to appear at a children's court on Wednesday, January 31, and the 18-year-old was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court.
Earlier this month, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District established Operation Boa, targeting property-related crime in Dubbo and surrounds.
Inquiries under Operation Boa continue.
