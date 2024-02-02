Meet the violinist who put this central west town on the map for music fans

Frances Evans loves living in country Australia, and to be more specific, in the Warren Shire.
She said the small-town vibe didn't stop the people thinking big, and this is evident with the success of her "baby", the Warren Chamber Music Festival.
The bi-annual musical feast brings world-renowned musicians to Warren - and with them, tourists.
Ms Evans was named Citizen of the Year at the 2024 Warren Shire Australia Day awards, and judges claimed she had "put Warrren Shire on the map for music fans across Australia".
Ms Evans grew up on a sixth-generation sheep and cattle property, 35 kilometres out of Warren.
She is a respected violinist, and created the local community choir. She also teaches at St Mary's Parish School Warren one day a week, and tutors music, facilitating the development of musicians both young and old throughout the Warren Shire.
"I love my town and I know it's full of people doing their bit for the community and to improve Warren, to share with Warren - so to be singled out is a huge honour," she said of her accolade.
"I think it places a lot of value on what I do in town, which is a lot of music, a lot of creative pursuits.
"And I think for the Shire and the committee and for people to recognise that, it says how much rural communities really do actually appreciate the arts and want the arts."
The biggest challenge bringing the Warren Chamber Music Festival to the town has been applying for grants.
This type of funding needs to cover most of the cost of the festival so the ticket prices can remain low - which is important to the team behind it.
"Every year I need to get my brain on and get my writing skills together and write multiple grants," Ms Evans told the Daily Liberal.
Keeping prices at a minimum is important because "it's raising the funds to get the world class artists out here and providing them with a world class experience in our home town of Warren."
Ms Evans moved away from Warren for her studies, living in Canberra, Hobart and Melbourne before moving back to her home town and starting a family.
She said the population had shrunk while she was away, but it didn't mean people's enthusiasm had.
"I think because of the automation in particular, probably the cotton industry, an economy that isn't always favourable to commodity prices and primary production," Ms Evans said
"Generally the workforce has shrunk but I have come across some dynamo movers and shakers in town that really want to still make it a fantastic community to move to, if you have a family."
Ms Evans said the services in Warren were "incredible" and she hoped more young families would consider moving there.
"I don't have recollections of a splash park and a skate park as a child. That's all new development," she said.
"There's a new sports precinct, a fabulous new cultural and arts and sports centre out on the river. So I think the town and the shire have done a lot to create an environment for growth.
"But it's going to be always a challenge to attract people to town to live. It's usually for work. And you know, there needs to be growth in economy in regional Australia and big opportunities out here in order to really attract more families."
The next Warren Chamber Music Festival will be in May 2025 and there are already a bunch of internationally-recognised acts lined up.
Ms Evans said the festival was "not all Mozart,", but included lots of variety, and was "engaging and emotive and inspiring".
"It's definitely worth a visit," she said.
"It's only a short drive from Dubbo and it truly is something quite remarkable.
"It's unique. You can't get this in the major kind of regional cities."
