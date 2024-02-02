Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Meet the Locals

Meet the violinist who put this central west town on the map for music fans

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated February 2 2024 - 11:03am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Frances Evans loves living in country Australia, and to be more specific, in the Warren Shire.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.