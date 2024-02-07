Why coming to Australia is 'the best decision' this nurse has made

With just 4200 people, Gilgandra couldn't be more opposite to the bustling metropolis of Dubai.
But local nurse Soumya Baby said making the move to the town was the best decision she's ever made.
Ms Baby, a registered nurse at Gilgandra Multi-Purpose Service, relocated to Gilgandra with her family through the NSW Rural Health Workforce Incentive Scheme in November 2023.
"It has always been my dream to come to Australia and the incentives scheme helped us financially to relocate and settle in Australia," she said.
"This is the best decision that I have made. I am earning my salary with additional benefits to help my family and I to start our lives here in Gilgandra."
Ms Baby began her nursing career in her home country of India, before moving to Dubai and then New Zealand, where she worked as a maternity, paediatric, COVID-19, aged-care and emergency nurse.
Although she's worked around the world, it's Gilgandra which has won her heart.
"The community at Gilgandra is lovely and I have not been made to feel 'new' at work, with my colleagues supporting me along the way," she said.
"Coming from Dubai, I am now getting to spend more time with my family, so we are very happy. It's the best thing and I plan to continue in Gilgandra."
Ms Baby is one of hundreds of healthcare professionals who've started working at rural hospitals and health services under the Rural Health Workforce Incentive Scheme.
According to NSW Health, since it was first introduced in July 2022, the scheme has recruited 1,628 health workers and retained 9,447 health workers in some of the hardest to fill and critically vacant positions in rural and regional NSW.
Since incentives were doubled in August 2023, the scheme has recruited a further 315 health workers and retained a further 1,932 health workers.
NSW health minister Ryan Park said while the program has been a success, it is only one piece of the puzzle when it comes to addressing the regional health workforce shortage.
"Doubling the incentive packages from $10,000 to up to $20,000 for our hardest to fill positions has encouraged more healthcare workers to take up opportunities in our regional communities to fill critical staff vacancies," he said.
"But these incentives are just one lever in a broad and holistic suite of measures we are embracing to boost our regional workforce and access to healthcare.
"I've always said that regional worker shortages present a wicked policy problem. There is no single policy silver bullet to solve it."
Incentive packages include a range of additional benefits including salary boost, sign-on bonuses and retention payments of up to $20,000 per annum, relocation assistance and housing, additional leave, and access to training and education.
"I encourage people to consider relocating a regional or rural area in NSW as there are many benefits on offer and many wonderful places to live and work in," Mr Park said.
