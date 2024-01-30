'It's just baffling': Attempted chivalry lands drink-driver before court

A Central West man told police he'd had "heaps" of drinks before he attempted to drive to a woman's house after receiving a call for help.
Luke Trott of Spring Street, Orange, faced court for low range drink-driving on Thursday, January 18, 2024.
Magistrate David Day received information that the woman told 29-year-old Trott there were suspected intruders at the front of her home.
"I'm still confused why he thought it was he who should go around like a policeman and scare people off from the lady instead of calling the police," Mr Day said.
"He didn't know how many people there were, he could have come off badly second."
Trott's solicitor Isabelle Worrad said Trott had initially made alternative plans to get home.
"He's been very upfront with the court about the mistake that he made that night," Ms Worrad said.
"He was concerned for his friend.
"He's just into the low range at 0.054."
According to documents submitted to the court, Trott was stopped for a random breath test on Margaret Street at 12.40am on December 2, 2023.
Trott told the police he had consumed "heaps" of drinks in the hours prior. He produced a positive roadside breath test so was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for further analysis which resulted in the reading of 0.054.
Ms Worrad said since his arrest Trott had spent one month and 17 days off the road after his driver's licence was suspended by the police.
"He's currently relying on taxis to get to work," Ms Worrad said.
"He had to stop his second job, which was as a disability worker on weekends."
Ms Worrad said Trott also had a limited criminal history with nothing on his record except a mid-range drink-driving offence from 2022.
Because the low-range offence was classed as a second offence, Trott was brought to court where Mr Day convicted him.
"It's just baffling that he's decided to react to a phone call from a friend that there may have been intruders at the front of her property," Mr Day said.
"The appropriate approach is the police who have training, training is important."
In addition to the conviction, Mr Day fined Trott $550 but did not disqualify him from obtaining a driver's licence due to the time served on the police suspension and because he will have to have an interlock device fitted to his car for 12 months.
"It's an offence to drive vehicles with the interlock device not fitted," Mr Day warned him.
