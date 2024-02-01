Magic, illusions and death-defying escapes: Cosentino set to dazzle in Dubbo

Magician Cosentino, the master of illusions and magic, is set to dazzle audiences in Dubbo with his captivating performance in a sold out show on February 8.
With his upcoming show, Cosentino promises an unforgettable experience filled with mystery, laughter, and jaw-dropping moments that will leave spectators spellbound.
In an interview with the Daily Liberal, Cosentino shared his excitement about returning to Dubbo.
"We've been a few times. I can't recall how many times I've been, but it's always a joy to be there and perform there," he said.
"The audience is always good, and it's been sold out already, so it's always a good house, and when you sell well that means people want to come and see you, and that makes you feel good - it's wonderful."
Reflecting on his journey from humble beginnings to becoming a household name in the world of magic, Cosentino emphasised the importance of hard work and dedication.
"I remember a day in the past, 15 years ago, when it was hard to put two bums in seats. I have a lot of gratitude for when people take the time and effort to come see the show," he said.
Cosentino's upcoming performance in Dubbo is titled the 'Cosentino Decennium the Greatest Hits Tour', marking a decade since he first captivated audiences on Australia's Got Talent in 2011. He originally had to postpone the tour due to COVID but after a stadium tour in the capital cities and internationally, he is finally getting out to regional Australia.
This milestone tour showcases his best material, featuring a blend of his favourite illusions, close-up magic, death-defying escapes, and audience participation.
Describing what audiences can expect from the show, Cosentino said, "it's my best of, my greatest material, my favourite illusions, my favourite close-up magic".
So what does all that mean?
"There's people appearing, disappearing, levitating, crazy, death-defying escapes, comedy, lots of audience participation. It's very immersive," he said.
However, crafting the perfect show wasn't without its challenges.
"It wasn't that easy because there's a synergy to the show. You've got to balance it out with things that are a bit more romantic or dramatic or funny," he said.
"So, it's actually really challenging to find the right balance between all those aspects."
Moreover, adapting the show for different venues added another layer of complexity.
"We have to navigate every different stage, and the show has to be feasible for each venue. It's all orchestrated to take the audience on a journey," he said.
Despite the challenges, Cosentino's passion for his craft shines through, and he is grateful for the opportunity to share his magic with audiences around the world.
"I'm excited to be on the road. I love touring. This is the last time you'll see me do this material. I've created new material, so this is exciting for me," he said.
Cosentino will return to the area in March, with tickets available here.
