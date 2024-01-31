Blue bottle stings, 4am starts don't faze young swimming star

Her arms may be covered in blue bottle scars but the choice between competing in a pool or in the ocean is an easy one for Samantha Thompson.
Even if she is hours from the nearest beach.
Thompson competed in her first ocean swim in January 2022, after being encouraged to give it a try by swimming coach Anthony Chapman.
"I did a one kilometre and finished third. I thought 'oh, I did alright, maybe I'll give this a bit of a go'," Thompson said.
She tried a five kilometre ocean swim and came third again.
Since then, she's been building up her distance. This year at the Australian Open Water Championship she finished 14th in 18-year-old girl's 10 kilometre swim. She also came 19th in the five kilometre event and 18th as a member of the Orana Aquatic Swimming Club's 4 x 1500m relay team.
While ocean swimming is relatively new for Thompson, she's been competitively swimming in the pool since she was 10-years-old.
For the last five years, that's meant getting up at 4.15am.
Thompson lives in Wellington, so five times a week she drives to Dubbo for 1.5 hours of training, drives back to Wellington for school, and then back to Dubbo for another 1.5 hours of training in the afternoon.
To focus on her swimming, Thompson is completing year 12 across two years. She generally only has one or two hours of school every day.
In summer, it means as well as the morning and afternoon swimming sessions in Dubbo, the young sport star may also fit in another one or two short sessions in Wellington around her lessons.
"It's a lot. But I do love it. I question it at some points but I do love it," she said.
"I just love the water. I've always loved it. There's just something about it."
In 2023 alone, Thompson received: a silver medal for 17 years 5km NSW State Open Water, 9th Place for 17 years 10km NSW State Open Water, silver medal for 17 years 800m Freestyle NSW Senior State Age Championships, bronze medal for SA State Open Water Championships 7.5km, bronze medal for SA State Open Water Championships 5km, 15th in the 16-17 years National Open Water 5km and 12th in the 16-17 years National Open Water 7.5km.
Those achievements, and her commitment to swimming have led to Thompson being named as Wellington's 2024 Young Sportsperson of the Year.
"I was very surprised. I never thought I would be considered," she said.
"It was nice to have some recognition for all of the work I put in."
Thompson said she's enjoying the ocean swimming more than the pool. As well as the better atmosphere, she said it was a tight-knit group where everyone got along.
"We talk a lot more than when you're at the pool... We all bond over the fact we're swimming for hours at a time," she said.
She else enjoys the longer distances.
"When I'm in the pool it's the little things that matter, like breathing off the turns and really accelerating into the wall, stuff like that. In the open water there's a lot more time. Rather than a minute it's an hour and a half," Thompson said.
In an ocean swim it's the start that's crucial, and the positioning, to make sure you don't get caught up with the other swimmers. The competitors' toe and fingernails are checked before the race begins to prevent them from accidentally scratching one another.
"You have 80 people you're in the water with and you're all fighting to get to this one point," Thompson said.
But the ocean swimming is not without its downsides. Blue bottles, blue-ringed octopuses, and stingrays are all part of the adventure - although Thompson said there could be dolphins too.
The next big goal for Thompson is the 2025 Australian Open Water Championships.
And the young swimmer is positive about the future.
"I've always wanted to push myself and just see where I go. If I get on an Australian team a few years down the line than I do, and if I don't then I know I've gone as far as I can," she said.
