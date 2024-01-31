'Strong stomach': Why most people don't recognise this nurse after 25 years

Every time Kim Troth walks down the main street of Dubbo, she recognises people - but they don't necessarily recognise her.
When most people see Ms Troth at her workplace, she's wearing a gown, a hat and a mask, so she's sometimes hard to place.
Ms Troth is the nurse theatre unit manager at Dubbo Private Hospital, and has worked at the facility for 25 years.
She started off as a "scrub scout", then assisted two surgeons, and progressed to being in charge of day surgery, then theatres.
"I fell into the job and I wear a lot of hats - that happens in smaller, private hospitals," Ms Troth told the Daily Liberal.
Not everyone is cut out to be a nurse. It's hard work and can be confronting.
"It's a tough gig. It really is. You've got to have a strong stomach and you're put to the test. People expect a lot more [these days], customer service has changed," Ms Troth said.
But she just loves it.
"I love that we make a difference to our patients. I love working in the team - it's a good team and tight knit," she said.
Another benefit of working in a private hospital is the hours.
"Being private we don't do 'on call'. We don't do weekends. It's a Monday to Friday job which is great," Ms Troth said.
Working across three theatres and with six doctors, the biggest challenge is trying to juggle things and meet demand - as well as the shortage of staff.
It's not just the pandemic, but also being regional and a shortage of people going into nursing.
Ms Troth didn't have any troubles working out she wanted to look after people.
"I always was the child in the group who looked after the little kids. I was always meant to be a carer," she said.
She loves hearing from past patients who send lovely letters.
"I think we're really lucky to have a private hospital out this way. It's a really great facility and saves people having to travel to Sydney," Ms Troth said
Dubbo Private Hospital is turning 30 years old in 2024 and will be hosting an event for current and former staff members.
Brad Robinson, the hospital's CEO, said the hospital has performed well over 120,000 procedures.
One of the biggest achievements has been opening the Day Surgery Centre and Rehabilitation Gym in 2016 which have expanded the treatment options for many orthopaedic and general surgery patients.
"Operating and maintaining a private hospital in regional NSW has wonderful benefits to the local community," Mr Robinson said.
"It allows for the timely treatment of many elective ailments for privately insured or self-funded patients and it helps to reduce the demands on the local public health services across the region.
"During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubbo Private Hospital, like many other private facilities, performed elective surgery on behalf of the public hospitals to free up services and capacity in the public health system locally.
"The hospital is also a significant employer in the region with over 130 staff across nursing, allied health, administration and hotel services, and also engages multiple local contractors and companies to maintain the facilities, adding a further benefit to the community."
