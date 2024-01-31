Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Dunedin to Dubbo: Young pharmacist leaps across the ditch

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated January 31 2024 - 4:44pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Amidst an ongoing shortage of healthcare professionals, one young pharmacist has made the leap across the ditch from Dunedin to Dubbo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.