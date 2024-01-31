Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Is camping still the top way to stay? New data confirms massive growth

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
February 1 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Camping and caravans are now the biggest holiday accommodation choice in NSW new data has revealed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.