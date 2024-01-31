Is camping still the top way to stay? New data confirms massive growth

Camping and caravans are now the biggest holiday accommodation choice in NSW new data has revealed.
The Caravan and Camping Industry Association is reporting five million overnight trips to different parts of the state, the biggest provider of holiday accommodation by night in the state.
"Caravan and camping is a hugely resilient sector and the robust performance seen in NSW underscores its strength and appeal as a major force in tourism accommodation for the state, Caravan and Camping Industry Association NSW CEO Lyndel Gray said.
"This is an extraordinary milestone for our industry, surpassing the highs of 2019, and highlighting the sustained growth and appeal of caravan and camping holidays.
"This period also marks the first time the industry has exceeded 5 million trips in the state with consumer data identifying the major appeal for visitors being the amazing locations of our holiday parks."
There was significant growth in the 30-54 years and 55 plus markets.
Holiday parks are often at capacity around Dubbo and the NRMA Holiday Park on the Newell Highway has recently got back to welcoming guests after renovations.
The park now boasts three electric vehicle chargers for guests while solar panels have also been installed.
Safari glamping and three-bedroom cabins have also been built as well as ten new powered sites.
NRMA Parks and Resorts Chief Executive Officer Paul Davies believes the new-look park will be swarmed with guests in no time.
"As the NRMA Parks portfolio continues to expand, we're conscious of growing in a considered way and offering our guests state-of-the-art facilities while also looking after the planet," he said.
"We see many more of our guests are choosing to travel via electric vehicles, so offering complimentary EV charging stations for our guests is just one we can help to make this worthy trend easy.
"The capital investment at NRMA Dubbo Holiday Park is indicative of the organisation's commitment to the electrification of our parks to reduce carbon emissions in operations across the portfolio."
