Here's why you should try one of the world's fastest growing sports

It's one of the fastest growing sports in the world, has earned academic praise due to its health benefits, and now it's primed to surge in popularity in Dubbo.
Pickleball has already been played for a number of years at Dubbo Sportsworld but this weekend new permanent courts at Elston Park will be officially opened and everyone is welcome to attend and give the sport a try.
Pickleball combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton. The court is smaller than those used in tennis and players used a paddle and plastic ball.
Greg King, general manager at Dubbo Sportsworld, has been a major driver of the sport's development in Dubbo and he's hopeful the new courts will take it to another level.
"There's just such a need for the outdoor courts," he said.
"It's a participation activity. So that means that if you want to play, you can play, it's not that hard to learn how to play and someone who's 70 can ply against a person that's 12.
"It's just a matter of understanding the rules and then you can play the game because, with the size of the court, everyone can play."
Linda Robinson is one of those who's already come to love the sport and can speak of its benefits.
Since joining the game her blood pressure has lowered while King knows of many others with similar stories.
"I don't think I've ever seen a game where people haven't laughed with each through the game," he said.
"Physically terrific, mentally huge.
"We've got a lady who needs blood transfusions every fortnight but she plays every week and just loves it."
Dubbo is following the trend of many places around the country as Australia enjoys a pickleball boom.
While pickleball dates back to the 1960s, it shot to prominence after a surge in interest in the United States in the last few years. Almost 9 million people played the sport in America in 2022 and the number grew last year.
The number of players in Australia was tipped to pass 10,000 by the end of last year.
Plenty of research and study has been done around the sport and much has praised the benefits it creates for participants.
A report from the Apple Heart and Movement Study last year discovered the benefits of pickleball compared to tennis.
The study - which examined 250,000 workouts - reported pickleball workouts lasted nine minutes longer than tennis, for a period of 90 minutes, while it also stated there were mental health benefits.
"Physical inactivity is a modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular disease and a number of other chronic conditions," Dr. Sumbul Desai, M.D., Apple's vice president of Health said.
"Finding an activity that someone enjoys partaking in can help build a routine, whether that means picking up a paddle or a racket."
King is hopeful promoting the benefits and holding an open day from 8am at Elston Park on Sunday, February 4, will help numbers in Dubbo continue to rise.
"We've got a good base number of people now, but we're sure in a town the size of the size of Dubbo that we should have these courts overflowing," King said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.