'I've done it before': How this Dubbo teacher prepares for brain surgery

Andrew Livingston was on a teacher exchange in Canada when he was diagnosed with his first brain tumour in 2014.
The PE teacher at Dubbo College Delroy Campus couldn't feel the tumour in his brain, but he lost coordination down the right side of his body.
When Mr Livingston returned to Dubbo he knew he couldn't manage the duties of a PE teacher, a role he had enjoyed for 12 years, and he was medically retired in 2015.
Now, almost 10 years later, Mr Livingston has been diagnosed with another tumour.
"It's growing in the same hole that the previous tumour was," Mr Livingston told the Daily Liberal.
"[My doctor] said, look, there's a five per cent chance that it'll get worse, a 95 per cent chance that you'll stay the same. So that's pretty heartening."
"I've been through it before though, so there's going to be no surprises," he said.
On Australia Day, he and his family drove from Dubbo to northern Sydney to stay in a hotel, then they were to move to another hotel near the Royal Prince Alfred Chris O'Brien Lifehouse in Camperdown, which is where he was due to have his operation.
"It's something that's got to happen. So we're just going to do it," he said.
Mr Livingston was on the straight and narrow for years until the tumour came back. He underwent brain surgery for irregular nodules at RPA in 2015, then he was pleased to learn he could progress from having checkups every two months to having them every six months. He was almost at the 10-year point, where his check-ups could progress to yearly.
But he knew this day could come.
"When they first diagnosed me, I was in Canada on a teacher exchange and they put us all down in a room and they said to us we've got some good news and bad news," Mr Livingston said.
"The good news is the brain cancer won't travel anywhere else. It's going to stay in your brain and they said the bad news is, it will always be there.
"So, you know, I knew at the back of my mind it was always going to come back."
Mr Livingston said the statistics were stark were brain tumours.
" ... They said two in 10, survived over five years. So I'm one of the lucky ones - I've got to nine years," he said.
A fundraiser has been set up for Mr Livingston to help pay for medical costs, as well as travel and supporting costs for him and his family during this difficult time. Donate at www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-andrew-with-his-battle
