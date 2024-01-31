Dubbo's only osteopath treating pain so people can do more of what they love

Catherine McDuling describes herself as a mechanic for the body.
As an osteopath, Ms McDuling said she was a manual therapist, focusing on the musculoskeletal and nervous systems.
Her work is similar to a chiropractor or physical therapist.
"There's a lot of overlap but I would say, what was distinctive for me about osteo when I first encountered it was the whole body, whole person approach. That's what drew me to study it in the first place," Ms McDuling said.
"We take into consideration all the systems of the body and how they work together."
She most frequently deals with back pain, as well as a lot of neck pain and headaches.
Ms McDuling said sports people, and in particular female athletes, were her niche areas but she is open to treating everyone. She's seen babies who were only a few weeks old all the way up to a 91-year-old client.
"I love helping people. It's nice to be able to help people who are in pain and get them back to doing what they love, whether it's sport or playing with their kids or grandkids, or getting back to work. I love the problem-solving aspect," she said.
And while the word 'osteo' is linked to bones, Ms McDuling said it's more than that.
The love of osteopathy started when Ms McDuling was 15-years-old.
"I'd seen chiros and physios and I had some good results but I had a back problem that just wasn't improving. Someone suggested I try an osteopath and I went to see one not knowing what they could do at the time," she said.
"It really worked well for me and in combination with some pilates and strength training I was able to get back into competitive sport.
"I decided 'oh, I like this, I think I want to help people in the same way'."
Ms McDuling is currently the only osteopath operating in Dubbo. She's established Cultivate Health Centre at Red City Gym. Referral from a GP is not needed.
More information can be found here.
